The Loop seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in The Loop

The Dearborn image

 

The Dearborn

145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$23.00
House Salad$8.00
The Dearborn Burger$20.00
More about The Dearborn
Flight Club image

 

Flight Club

111 West Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Our signature "Sunburnt" Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken thigh, celery & carrots slaw, ranch vinaigrette served on a ciabatta bun with French fries.
FC Prime Double Burger$13.00
Two 1/3 pound grass-fed beef patties grilled and topped with Creamy Sexy Mushroom Cheese and a sweet red onion marmalade. Served on a brioche bun with French fries.
Tofu Wrap$13.00
Grilled Phoenix Bean tofu, sesame slaw, spicy yuzu mayo, pickled jalapenos, rolled in a spinach tortilla. Served with French fries.
More about Flight Club
Prime & Provisions image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Prime & Provisions

222 N LaSalle St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$17.00
6oz Crystal Valley Farms fried chicken breast, battered in our house batter, served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomato, pickles and a garlic aoli. Served with French Fries.
Decadent Mac & Cheese$15.00
Elbow macaroni, gruyere, fontina & cheddar cheese & secret ingredient. Finished with Panko breadcrumb crust.
Dry-Aged Prime Burger$19.00
8oz Dry aged patty. Built from the bottom up is base of toasted brioche bun, sliced white onion lightly grilled, 3 fresh tomato slices, burger patty, American cheese, Dijonaise, pickles, top off with toasted brioche bun. Served with French Fries.
More about Prime & Provisions
Remington's image

 

Remington's

20 North Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Remington's
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Grillroom Chophouse

33 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3551 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Grillroom Chophouse

