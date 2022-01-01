The Loop seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in The Loop
The Dearborn
145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$23.00
|House Salad
|$8.00
|The Dearborn Burger
|$20.00
Flight Club
111 West Wacker Dr, Chicago
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Our signature "Sunburnt" Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken thigh, celery & carrots slaw, ranch vinaigrette served on a ciabatta bun with French fries.
|FC Prime Double Burger
|$13.00
Two 1/3 pound grass-fed beef patties grilled and topped with Creamy Sexy Mushroom Cheese and a sweet red onion marmalade. Served on a brioche bun with French fries.
|Tofu Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled Phoenix Bean tofu, sesame slaw, spicy yuzu mayo, pickled jalapenos, rolled in a spinach tortilla. Served with French fries.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Prime & Provisions
222 N LaSalle St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
6oz Crystal Valley Farms fried chicken breast, battered in our house batter, served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomato, pickles and a garlic aoli. Served with French Fries.
|Decadent Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Elbow macaroni, gruyere, fontina & cheddar cheese & secret ingredient. Finished with Panko breadcrumb crust.
|Dry-Aged Prime Burger
|$19.00
8oz Dry aged patty. Built from the bottom up is base of toasted brioche bun, sliced white onion lightly grilled, 3 fresh tomato slices, burger patty, American cheese, Dijonaise, pickles, top off with toasted brioche bun. Served with French Fries.