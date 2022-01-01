Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in The Loop

The Loop restaurants
Toast

The Loop restaurants that serve apple salad

Russian Tea Time image

 

Russian Tea Time

77 E Adams St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cabbage Apple Salad$6.00
More about Russian Tea Time
Café by the River image

 

Café by the River

120 North Wacker, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Manchego & Apple Salad$9.00
Frisee, Watercress, Apple, Manchego Cheese, Marcona Almonds, Sherry Dressing
More about Café by the River

