Apple salad in
The Loop
/
Chicago
/
The Loop
/
Apple Salad
The Loop restaurants that serve apple salad
Russian Tea Time
77 E Adams St, Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1757 reviews)
Cabbage Apple Salad
$6.00
More about Russian Tea Time
Café by the River
120 North Wacker, Chicago
No reviews yet
Manchego & Apple Salad
$9.00
Frisee, Watercress, Apple, Manchego Cheese, Marcona Almonds, Sherry Dressing
More about Café by the River
