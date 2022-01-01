Avocado salad in The Loop
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Super Seed Avocado Salad
|$12.99
Tossed greens, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers & radish tossed in a tahini-miso dressing and topped with clementines & avocado wedges rolled in chia, flax and sunflower seeds.
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Super Seed Avocado Salad
|$12.99
Tossed greens, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers & radish tossed in a tahini-miso dressing and topped with clementines & avocado wedges rolled in chia, flax and sunflower seeds.
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Tuna Avocado Salad
|$9.75
Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Bacon Tomato Avocado Wedge Salad
|$12.00
Marinated heirloom tomatoes, bacon,
avocado, red onion, blue cheese crumbles
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Super Seed Avocado Salad
|$12.99
Tossed greens, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers & radish tossed in a tahini-miso dressing and topped with clementines & avocado wedges rolled in chia, flax and sunflower seeds.