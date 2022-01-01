Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in The Loop

The Loop restaurants
The Loop restaurants that serve avocado salad

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

Takeout
Super Seed Avocado Salad$12.99
Tossed greens, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers & radish tossed in a tahini-miso dressing and topped with clementines & avocado wedges rolled in chia, flax and sunflower seeds.
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
Takeout Digital Dine-In
Super Seed Avocado Salad$12.99
Tossed greens, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers & radish tossed in a tahini-miso dressing and topped with clementines & avocado wedges rolled in chia, flax and sunflower seeds.
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

Takeout Fast Pay
Tuna Avocado Salad$9.75
Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Bacon Tomato Avocado Wedge Salad$12.00
Marinated heirloom tomatoes, bacon,
avocado, red onion, blue cheese crumbles
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
Takeout Digital Dine-In Fast Pay
Super Seed Avocado Salad$12.99
Tossed greens, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers & radish tossed in a tahini-miso dressing and topped with clementines & avocado wedges rolled in chia, flax and sunflower seeds.
