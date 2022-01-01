Avocado toast in The Loop
The Loop restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Goddess and the Baker
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Avocado Toast
|$9.99
toasted sourdough, smashed avocado, cotija cheese, chili flakes, arugula salad, sliced radish.
More about Goddess And the Baker
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Avocado Toast
|$9.99
toasted sourdough, smashed avocado, cotija cheese, chili flakes, arugula salad, sliced radish.