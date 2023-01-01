Beef salad in The Loop

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

One North Kitchen and Bar

1 N WACKER DR, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Tenderloin Wedge Salad$28.95
3-2 oz filet medallions, iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, bacon, chives, blue cheese dressing
More about One North Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Bombay Eats - Loop

122 N Wells Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Kebab Salad Bowl$12.49
Hand-formed & grilled lean ground beef mixed with a blend of spices finished with creamy yogurt sauce & cilantro mint chutney + served with cherry tomatoes & cucumbers, chickpea mix & pickled onions
More about Bombay Eats - Loop

