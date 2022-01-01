Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Buffalo chicken sandwiches in
The Loop
/
Chicago
/
The Loop
/
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
The Loop restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
The Dearborn
145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$18.00
More about The Dearborn
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eggy's Diner
333 E Benton Place, Chicago
Avg 4.2
(2567 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$15.50
Crispy fried chicken breast in buffalo sauce, with celery and bleu cheese dressing on a toasted bun
More about Eggy's Diner
