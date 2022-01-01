Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
The Loop
/
Chicago
/
The Loop
/
Calamari
The Loop restaurants that serve calamari
Avli on The Park
180 N Field Blvd, Chicago
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$21.00
calamari, saffron aioli, lemon juice
More about Avli on The Park
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Village
71 W Monroe St, Chicago
Avg 4.2
(4428 reviews)
Calamari
$16.00
Prepared either fried or grilled.
More about The Village
Browse other tasty dishes in The Loop
Baked Mac And Cheese
Vegetable Soup
Sliders
Puff Pastries
Mac And Cheese
Pies
Lox
Apple Salad
More near The Loop to explore
Lakeview
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
University Village
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Gold Coast
No reviews yet
Fulton Market
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
River West
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston