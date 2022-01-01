Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in The Loop

Go
The Loop restaurants
Toast

The Loop restaurants that serve calamari

Fried Calamari image

 

Avli on The Park

180 N Field Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$21.00
calamari, saffron aioli, lemon juice
More about Avli on The Park
Calamari image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Village

71 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Calamari$16.00
Prepared either fried or grilled.
More about The Village

Browse other tasty dishes in The Loop

Baked Mac And Cheese

Vegetable Soup

Sliders

Puff Pastries

Mac And Cheese

Pies

Lox

Apple Salad

Map

More near The Loop to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston