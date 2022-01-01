Cheesecake in The Loop
The Loop restaurants that serve cheesecake
The Dearborn
145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Roasted Pineapple-Cheesecake Galette
|$12.00
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Turtle Cheesecake Bar
|$4.99
|Cheesecake, Creme brûlée
|$6.99
Cookie crust, vanilla bean cheesecake filling torched sugar crust topping
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Orange Cheesecake (May)
|$6.99
|Turtle Cheesecake Bar
|$4.99
|Cheesecake, Creme brûlée
|$6.99
Cookie crust, vanilla bean cheesecake filling torched sugar crust topping
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Village
71 W Monroe St, Chicago
|Cheesecake
|$10.00
Served with a berry compote.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Orange Cheesecake (May)
|$6.99
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Marq
60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO
|Cheesecake
|$9.00
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
City Social
120 N Lasalle, Chicago
|Turtle Cheesecake
|$7.00