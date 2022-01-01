Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in The Loop

Go
The Loop restaurants
Toast

The Loop restaurants that serve cheesecake

The Dearborn image

 

The Dearborn

145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Pineapple-Cheesecake Galette$12.00
More about The Dearborn
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turtle Cheesecake Bar$4.99
Cheesecake, Creme brûlée$6.99
Cookie crust, vanilla bean cheesecake filling torched sugar crust topping
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Orange Cheesecake (May)$6.99
Turtle Cheesecake Bar$4.99
Cheesecake, Creme brûlée$6.99
Cookie crust, vanilla bean cheesecake filling torched sugar crust topping
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Village

71 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$10.00
Served with a berry compote.
More about The Village
Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Orange Cheesecake (May)$6.99
More about Goddess and the Baker
The Marq image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Marq

60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO

Avg 4.4 (3247 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$9.00
More about The Marq
City Social image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

City Social

120 N Lasalle, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (924 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turtle Cheesecake$7.00
More about City Social

Browse other tasty dishes in The Loop

Steak Bowls

Steak Sandwiches

Pretzels

Avocado Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Baked Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Mediterranean Salad

Map

More near The Loop to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston