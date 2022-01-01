Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in The Loop

The Loop restaurants
The Loop restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Chef’s Salad (individual)$11.19
mixed greens, ABF salami, provolone, bell peppers, green beans, red onion, tomatoes and Italian Chef's Dressing on the side
Italian Chef’s Salad Box$14.49
mixed greens with vegetables, antibiotic free salami, provolone, Italian Chef's Dressing
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Chef’s Salad Bowl (priced per person)$6.89
mixed greens, ABF salami, provolone, bell peppers, green beans, red onion, tomatoes and Italian Chef's Dressing on the side (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
Italian Chef’s Salad (individual)$11.19
mixed greens, ABF salami, provolone, bell peppers, green beans, red onion, tomatoes and Italian Chef's Dressing on the side
Italian Chef’s Salad Box$14.49
mixed greens with vegetables, antibiotic free salami, provolone, Italian Chef's Dressing
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe

