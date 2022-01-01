Chef salad in The Loop
The Loop restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Italian Chef’s Salad (individual)
|$11.19
mixed greens, ABF salami, provolone, bell peppers, green beans, red onion, tomatoes and Italian Chef's Dressing on the side
|Italian Chef’s Salad Box
|$14.49
mixed greens with vegetables, antibiotic free salami, provolone, Italian Chef's Dressing
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Italian Chef’s Salad Bowl (priced per person)
|$6.89
mixed greens, ABF salami, provolone, bell peppers, green beans, red onion, tomatoes and Italian Chef's Dressing on the side (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
|Italian Chef’s Salad (individual)
|$11.19
mixed greens, ABF salami, provolone, bell peppers, green beans, red onion, tomatoes and Italian Chef's Dressing on the side
|Italian Chef’s Salad Box
|$14.49
mixed greens with vegetables, antibiotic free salami, provolone, Italian Chef's Dressing