Chicken caesar salad in The Loop

The Loop restaurants
The Loop restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Berghoff Restaurant image

 

Berghoff Restaurant

17 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$18.95
More about Berghoff Restaurant
Item pic

 

Food For Thought - Tempus

600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$7.50
Roasted Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing
More about Food For Thought - Tempus

