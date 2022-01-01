Chicken sandwiches in The Loop
The Loop restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Exchange
224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
lemon tarragon aioli, lettuce
Flight Club
111 West Wacker Dr, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Our signature "Sunburnt" Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken thigh, celery & carrots slaw, ranch vinaigrette served on a ciabatta bun with French fries.
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Chicken Caprese SANDWICH
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Prime & Provisions
222 N LaSalle St, Chicago
|Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
6oz Crystal Valley Farms fried chicken breast, battered in our house batter, served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomato, pickles and a garlic aoli. Served with French Fries.
Café by the River
120 North Wacker, Chicago
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Fried chicken thigh, brava sauce, garlic mayo, piparra peppers on a po' boy.
Food For Thought - Tempus
600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$6.50
Nashville Hot Breaded Chicken, Pickles, Mayo, Buttery Bun
One North Kitchen and Bar
1 N WACKER DR, Chicago
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
cayenne and chipotle spiced fried chicken breast, pickles, garlic mayo, brioche bun. Served with French Fries