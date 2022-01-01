Chicken sandwiches in The Loop

Consumer pic

 

The Exchange

224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
lemon tarragon aioli, lettuce
More about The Exchange
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Flight Club

111 West Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Our signature "Sunburnt" Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken thigh, celery & carrots slaw, ranch vinaigrette served on a ciabatta bun with French fries.
More about Flight Club
Chicken Caprese SANDWICH image

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caprese SANDWICH$11.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Chicken Caprese SANDWICH image

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caprese SANDWICH$11.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Chicken Caprese SANDWICH image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caprese SANDWICH$11.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Chicken Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Prime & Provisions

222 N LaSalle St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$17.00
6oz Crystal Valley Farms fried chicken breast, battered in our house batter, served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomato, pickles and a garlic aoli. Served with French Fries.
More about Prime & Provisions
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Café by the River

120 North Wacker, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Fried chicken thigh, brava sauce, garlic mayo, piparra peppers on a po' boy.
More about Café by the River
Item pic

 

Food For Thought - Tempus

600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$6.50
Nashville Hot Breaded Chicken, Pickles, Mayo, Buttery Bun
More about Food For Thought - Tempus
Main pic

 

One North Kitchen and Bar

1 N WACKER DR, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
cayenne and chipotle spiced fried chicken breast, pickles, garlic mayo, brioche bun. Served with French Fries
More about One North Kitchen and Bar
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Marq

60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO

Avg 4.4 (3247 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
thigh meat, sweet & spicy glaze, shredded lettuce & cabbage, house-made pickles, herb ranch, brioche bun, fries
*Can we just appreciate that glaze drip?!
More about The Marq

