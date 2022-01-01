Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in The Loop

Go
The Loop restaurants
Toast

The Loop restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl image

 

Wow Bao - State & Lake

1 West Wacker Drive, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$7.29
Roasted chicken that is infused with a rich, dark, and sweet teriyaki barbecue sauce, served on jasmine white rice. Garnished with scallions.
More about Wow Bao - State & Lake
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box image

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave - 30 S. Michigan Avenue

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Entree$15.25
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box$15.95
Served w. Shrimp Vegetable Tempura, California maki & Chicken Teriyaki. Plus Asian Coleslaw w/ Miso Dressing
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave - 30 S. Michigan Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in The Loop

Margherita Pizza

Egg Sandwiches

Salmon

Carne Asada

Avocado Salad

Caprese Salad

Chef Salad

Lemon Tarts

Map

More near The Loop to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston