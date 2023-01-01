Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in The Loop

Go
The Loop restaurants
Toast

The Loop restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bombay Eats - Broadway St

3149 1/2 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1458 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Sandwich Roll$8.79
Grilled chicken breast marinated in tandoori spices finished with tikka masala sauce & cilantro mint chutney + topped with pickled onions
Chicken Tikka Rice Bowl$12.49
Grilled chicken breast marinated in tandoori spices finished with tikka masala sauce & cilantro mint chutney + served with cherry tomatoes & cucumbers, lettuce & red cabbage & pickled onions
Chicken Tikka Wrap$6.49
Grilled chicken breast marinated in tandoori spices finished with tikka masala sauce & cilantro mint chutney + topped with pickled onions
More about Bombay Eats - Broadway St
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Bombay Eats - Loop

122 N Wells Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Wrap$6.49
Grilled chicken breast marinated in tandoori spices finished with tikka masala sauce & cilantro mint chutney + topped with pickled onions
More about Bombay Eats - Loop

Browse other tasty dishes in The Loop

Pasta Salad

Caesar Salad

Skirt Steaks

Quesadillas

Chef Salad

Tortas

Fried Rice

Brisket

Map

More near The Loop to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (353 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (505 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston