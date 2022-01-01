Chili in The Loop
The Loop restaurants that serve chili
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
151 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Beyond Chili Bowl
|$9.99
100% Plant-based Beyond Beef simmered with tomatoes, peppers, onions, charred corn, beans with cheddar, Greek yogurt and organic quinoa
[430 calories, 34g protein, 45g net carbs]
|Chicken Chili Cup
|$5.29
[210 calories, 17g protein, 23g net carbs]