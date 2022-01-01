Chili in The Loop

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

151 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Beyond Chili Bowl$9.99
100% Plant-based Beyond Beef simmered with tomatoes, peppers, onions, charred corn, beans with cheddar, Greek yogurt and organic quinoa
[430 calories, 34g protein, 45g net carbs]
Chicken Chili Cup$5.29
Chicken Chili Cup$5.29
[210 calories, 17g protein, 23g net carbs]
