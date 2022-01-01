Chocolate chip cookies in The Loop

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie Box (4)$14.99
4 freshly baked chocolate chip cookies
More about Goddess and the Baker
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie VEGAN$3.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie Box (4)$14.99
4 freshly baked chocolate chip cookies
More about Goddess And the Baker
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie VEGAN$3.75
More about Goddess and the Baker
Greek Kitchen image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Kitchen

219 W Washington, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
(4oz) chocolate chunk cookie
More about Greek Kitchen
Marq Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Marq

60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO

Avg 4.4 (3247 reviews)
Takeout
Marq Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
house made chocolate chip cookie
More about The Marq

