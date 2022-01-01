Chopped salad in The Loop

Go
The Loop restaurants
Toast

The Loop restaurants that serve chopped salad

Consumer pic

 

The Exchange

224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$15.00
romaine, radicchio, blue cheese, apples, candied pecans, lemon vinaigrette
More about The Exchange
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
More about Goddess And the Baker
Emerald Chopped Salad image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Emerald Chopped Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken or smoked brisket, tomato, red onion, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, egg, white beans, shaved radishes, roasted corn, poblano pepper
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
More about Goddess and the Baker

Browse other tasty dishes in The Loop

Turkey Bacon

Caprese Sandwiches

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Chocolate Croissants

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near The Loop to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston