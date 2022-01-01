Chopped salad in The Loop
The Loop restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about The Exchange
The Exchange
224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
romaine, radicchio, blue cheese, apples, candied pecans, lemon vinaigrette
More about Goddess and the Baker
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Baker's Chopped Salad
|$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
More about Goddess And the Baker
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Baker's Chopped Salad
|$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Emerald Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken or smoked brisket, tomato, red onion, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, egg, white beans, shaved radishes, roasted corn, poblano pepper