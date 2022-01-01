Club salad in The Loop

Healthy Club Salad image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

151 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Healthy Club Salad$10.29
All-natural chicken, greens, crispy turkey bacon, avocado, carrot, pickled red onion, tomatoes and Greek yogurt ranch dressing [520 cals, 37g protein, 25g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Healthy Club Salad image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

10 W Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Healthy Club Salad$10.29
All-natural chicken, greens, crispy turkey bacon, avocado, carrot, pickled red onion, tomatoes and Greek yogurt ranch dressing [520 cals, 37g protein, 25g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen

