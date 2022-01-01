Curry in The Loop
The Loop restaurants that serve curry
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$12.75
A rich Panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers, and basil leaves. (Note: Panang curry contains peanuts)
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Irish Curry Fries (Chips)
|$10.00
Truffle Oil, Rosemary, Sea Salt
Dipping: Curry sauce, malt vinegar aioli and sriracha ketchup
|Fire Grilled Chicken Curry Bowl
|$20.00
Grilled curried chicken, cilantro lime riced
cauliflower, sauteed curried vegetables,
avocado, naan bread