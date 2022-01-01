Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in The Loop

The Loop restaurants
The Loop restaurants that serve dumplings

Item pic

 

Russian Tea Time

77 E Adams St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Potato Dumplings (6 pcs)$12.00
Dumpling Combination$18.00
More about Russian Tea Time
Bowl + 3 Dumplings image

 

Wow Bao - State & Lake

1 West Wacker Drive, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl + 3 Dumplings$10.29
Choice of Bowl + 3 Dumplings
More about Wow Bao - State & Lake

