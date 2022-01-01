French fries in The Loop

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Village

71 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$5.00
More about The Village
French Fries image

 

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Financial Place

400 S Financial Place, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$2.50
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Financial Place
Main pic

 

One North Kitchen and Bar

1 N WACKER DR, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$7.00
More about One North Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner - LSE

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$3.95
More about Eggy's Diner - LSE
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$2.50
More about Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
City Social image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

City Social

120 N Lasalle, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (924 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$7.00
More about City Social

