French toast in The Loop
The Loop restaurants that serve french toast
More about The Marq
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Marq
60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO
|French Toast
|$11.00
ciabatta, berry compote, butter cream florets, powdered sugar, maple syrup
More about Eggy's Diner
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eggy's Diner
333 E Benton Place, Chicago
|Crunchy Nutella French Toast
|$14.95
Eggy's French toast in a crunchy bran flake batter, stuffed with peanut butter and topped off with glazed bananas and Nutella.
|Apple Cinnamon French Toast
|$12.95
Diner-style french toast with a house-made apple cinnamon compote
|French Toast (half order)
|$4.50