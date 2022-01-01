Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in The Loop

Go
The Loop restaurants
Toast

The Loop restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Marq

60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO

Avg 4.4 (3247 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$11.00
ciabatta, berry compote, butter cream florets, powdered sugar, maple syrup
More about The Marq
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crunchy Nutella French Toast$14.95
Eggy's French toast in a crunchy bran flake batter, stuffed with peanut butter and topped off with glazed bananas and Nutella.
Apple Cinnamon French Toast$12.95
Diner-style french toast with a house-made apple cinnamon compote
French Toast (half order)$4.50
More about Eggy's Diner

