Fruit salad in The Loop

The Loop restaurants
The Loop restaurants that serve fruit salad

Sopraffina Marketcaffe image

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Sandwich Basket (price per person)$11.99
a selection of our gourmet sandwiches or wraps, cut in half and served with chips
(tray will be assembled to serve the number of people selected below)
Gourmet Sandwich Basket (price per person)$15.99
a selection of our gourmet sandwiches or wraps served with gourmet cookies and choice of: chips, vegetable pasta salad, fresh fruit salad, Mixed Greens or Kale Caesar Salad (choose two).
(Package will be assembled to serve the number of people selected below.)
Continental Buffet (priced per person)$9.99
freshly baked large muffins, scones, bagels and pastries served with fresh fruit medley and freshly squeezed orange juice. (6 person minimum)
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center
Sopraffina Marketcaffe image

 

Sopraffina - The Franklin Center

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Continental Buffet (priced per person)$9.99
freshly baked large muffins, scones, bagels and pastries served with fresh fruit medley and freshly squeezed orange juice. (buffet will be built to serve the number of people selected below)
Frittata Breakfast Buffet (priced per person)$9.99
individual frittatas (choose form daily vaariety) served with roasted potatoes, fresh fruit and crisp ABF bacon or sausage. (12 person minimum)
The Bakery Break (priced per person)$4.99
freshly baked muffins, scones, bagels and pastries served with butter and assorted cream cheeses. (tray will be assembled to serve the number of people selected below)
More about Sopraffina - The Franklin Center

