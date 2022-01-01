Fruit salad in The Loop
The Loop restaurants that serve fruit salad
Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center
Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Classic Sandwich Basket (price per person)
|$11.99
a selection of our gourmet sandwiches or wraps, cut in half and served with chips
(tray will be assembled to serve the number of people selected below)
|Gourmet Sandwich Basket (price per person)
|$15.99
a selection of our gourmet sandwiches or wraps served with gourmet cookies and choice of: chips, vegetable pasta salad, fresh fruit salad, Mixed Greens or Kale Caesar Salad (choose two).
(Package will be assembled to serve the number of people selected below.)
|Continental Buffet (priced per person)
|$9.99
freshly baked large muffins, scones, bagels and pastries served with fresh fruit medley and freshly squeezed orange juice. (6 person minimum)
Sopraffina - The Franklin Center
Sopraffina - The Franklin Center
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Continental Buffet (priced per person)
|$9.99
freshly baked large muffins, scones, bagels and pastries served with fresh fruit medley and freshly squeezed orange juice. (buffet will be built to serve the number of people selected below)
|Frittata Breakfast Buffet (priced per person)
|$9.99
individual frittatas (choose form daily vaariety) served with roasted potatoes, fresh fruit and crisp ABF bacon or sausage. (12 person minimum)
|The Bakery Break (priced per person)
|$4.99
freshly baked muffins, scones, bagels and pastries served with butter and assorted cream cheeses. (tray will be assembled to serve the number of people selected below)