German chocolate cake in
The Loop
/
Chicago
/
The Loop
/
German Chocolate Cake
The Loop restaurants that serve german chocolate cake
The Berghoff Restaurant
17 West Adams, Chicago
No reviews yet
German Chocolate Cake
$9.50
More about The Berghoff Restaurant
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 181 Michigan
181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
Avg 4
(398 reviews)
German Chocolate Cake
$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 181 Michigan
