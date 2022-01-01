Greek salad in The Loop

Go
The Loop restaurants
Toast

The Loop restaurants that serve greek salad

Chicken Gyro Greek Salad image

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki, served with toasted Naan
More about Goddess and the Baker
Greek Salad image

 

Avli on The Park

180 N Field Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$16.00
grape tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, green pepper, pepperoncini, capers, dakos, feta cheese, red vinegar, evoo V
More about Avli on The Park
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad image

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki, served with toasted Naan
More about Goddess And the Baker
Greek Salad image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Kitchen

219 W Washington, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperocini, and oregano. Served with Greek Vinaigrette Dressing and pita
More about Greek Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Marq

60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO

Avg 4.4 (3247 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$13.00
kale, red quinoa, grape tomatoes, pickled red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, crumbled feta cheese, grilled lemon, greek vinaigrette
More about The Marq

Browse other tasty dishes in The Loop

Croissants

Quesadillas

Salad Bowl

Salmon

Caprese Sandwiches

Gyro Salad

Chopped Salad

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near The Loop to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston