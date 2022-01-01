Greek salad in The Loop
The Loop restaurants that serve greek salad
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Chicken Gyro Greek Salad
|$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki, served with toasted Naan
Avli on The Park
180 N Field Blvd, Chicago
|Greek Salad
|$16.00
grape tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, green pepper, pepperoncini, capers, dakos, feta cheese, red vinegar, evoo V
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Chicken Gyro Greek Salad
|$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki, served with toasted Naan
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Kitchen
219 W Washington, Chicago
|Greek Salad
|$8.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperocini, and oregano. Served with Greek Vinaigrette Dressing and pita