Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in The Loop

Go
The Loop restaurants
Toast

The Loop restaurants that serve grits

The Dearborn image

 

The Dearborn - 145 N Dearborn St

145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$20.00
More about The Dearborn - 145 N Dearborn St
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesy Grits$4.50
Plain Grits$3.95
More about Eggy's Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in The Loop

Chicken Pitas

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Parmesan

Rice Bowls

Veggie Salad

Rainbow Cookies

Map

More near The Loop to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (300 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston