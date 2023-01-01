Italian salad in The Loop
The Loop restaurants that serve italian salad
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center
Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Italian Chef’s Salad (individual)
|$11.69
mixed greens, ABF salami, provolone, bell peppers, green beans, red onion, tomatoes and Italian Chef's Dressing on the side
|*NEW*Italian Cobb Salad Box (seasonal)
|$17.19
Mixed greens, blackened ABF chicken breast, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, croutons, creamy blue cheese dressing
|Italian Cobb Salad (individual)
|$12.99
Mixed greens, blackened ABF chicken breast, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, croutons, creamy blue cheese dressing
More about Sopraffina - The Franklin Center
Sopraffina - The Franklin Center
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Italian Chef’s Salad Box
|$16.19
mixed greens with vegetables, antibiotic free salami, provolone, Italian Chef's Dressing
|Italian Chef’s Salad (individual)
|$11.69
mixed greens, ABF salami, provolone, bell peppers, green beans, red onion, tomatoes and Italian Chef's Dressing on the side
|*NEW* Italian Cobb Salad (individual)
|$17.19
Mixed greens, blackened ABF chicken breast, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, croutons, creamy blue cheese dressing