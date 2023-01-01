Kebabs in The Loop
The Loop restaurants that serve kebabs
WRAPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Bombay Eats - Loop
122 N Wells Street, Chicago
|Beef Kebab Sandwich Roll
|$8.79
Hand-formed & grilled lean ground beef mixed with a blend of spices finished with creamy yogurt sauce & cilantro mint chutney + topped with lettuce & red cabbage
|Beef Kebab Box
|$15.99
Easy Grab N Go Meal: Beef Kebab (Halal)
|Beef Kebab Salad Bowl
|$12.49
Hand-formed & grilled lean ground beef mixed with a blend of spices finished with creamy yogurt sauce & cilantro mint chutney + served with cherry tomatoes & cucumbers, chickpea mix & pickled onions
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bombay Eats - Broadway St
3149 1/2 N Broadway, Chicago
|Beef Kebab Wrap
|$6.49
Hand-formed & grilled lean ground beef mixed with a blend of spices finished with creamy yogurt sauce & cilantro mint chutney + topped with lettuce & red cabbage
|Beef Kebab Rice Bowl
|$12.49
Hand-formed & grilled lean ground beef mixed with a blend of spices finished with creamy yogurt sauce & cilantro mint chutney + served with cherry tomatoes & cucumbers, lettuce & red cabbage & pickled onions