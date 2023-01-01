Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in The Loop

The Loop restaurants
The Loop restaurants that serve kebabs

WRAPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Bombay Eats - Loop

122 N Wells Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Kebab Sandwich Roll$8.79
Serving Suggestion:
Hand-formed & grilled lean ground beef mixed with a blend of spices finished with creamy yogurt sauce & cilantro mint chutney + topped with lettuce & red cabbage
Beef Kebab Box$15.99
Easy Grab N Go Meal: Beef Kebab (Halal)
Beef Kebab Salad Bowl$12.49
Hand-formed & grilled lean ground beef mixed with a blend of spices finished with creamy yogurt sauce & cilantro mint chutney + served with cherry tomatoes & cucumbers, chickpea mix & pickled onions
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bombay Eats - Broadway St

3149 1/2 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1458 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Kebab Sandwich Roll$8.79
Hand-formed & grilled lean ground beef mixed with a blend of spices finished with creamy yogurt sauce & cilantro mint chutney + topped with lettuce & red cabbage
Beef Kebab Wrap$6.49
Hand-formed & grilled lean ground beef mixed with a blend of spices finished with creamy yogurt sauce & cilantro mint chutney + topped with lettuce & red cabbage
Beef Kebab Rice Bowl$12.49
Hand-formed & grilled lean ground beef mixed with a blend of spices finished with creamy yogurt sauce & cilantro mint chutney + served with cherry tomatoes & cucumbers, lettuce & red cabbage & pickled onions
