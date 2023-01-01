Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Macarons in The Loop

The Loop restaurants
The Loop restaurants that serve macarons

Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker - 225 N Lasalle

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
5pk Macaron Rainbow$14.99
Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Lemon, Pistachio, White Chocolate
Winter Macaron 5pk$14.99
Sugar Cookies & Milk, Gingerbread, Candy Cane, Chocolate and Egg Nog.
Gluten Free
Fall Flavors Macarons 5pk$14.99
Pumpkin spice, cinnamon, Maple Pecan Pie, Caramel Apple, Apple Pie
More about Goddess and the Baker - 225 N Lasalle
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker- 181 W Madison

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
5pk Macaron Rainbow$14.99
Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Lemon, Pistachio, White Chocolate
Fall Flavors Macarons 5pk$14.99
Pumpkin spice, cinnamon, Maple Pecan Pie, Caramel Apple, Apple Pie
5pk Macaron Pastel$14.99
vanilla, raspberry, honey lavender, green tea, chocolate
More about Goddess and the Baker- 181 W Madison
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker - 33 S. Wabash

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
5pk Macaron Rainbow$14.99
Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Lemon, Pistachio, White Chocolate
Winter Macaron 5pk$14.99
Sugar Cookies & Milk, Gingerbread, Candy Cane, Chocolate and Egg Nog.
Gluten Free
5pk Macaron Pastel$14.99
vanilla, raspberry, honey lavender, green tea, chocolate
More about Goddess and the Baker - 33 S. Wabash

