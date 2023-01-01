Mango smoothies in The Loop
The Loop restaurants that serve mango smoothies
WRAPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Bombay Eats - Loop
122 N Wells Street, Chicago
|Mango Lassi Smoothie
|$4.99
Mangos blended with yogurt & milk
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 04 - Stan's Donuts 181
181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Mango Smoothie 20oz
|$6.05
|Mango Smoothie 16oz
|$5.55
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eggy's Diner
333 E Benton Place, Chicago
|Mango Orange Smoothie
|$6.50
made with low-fat Greek yogurt