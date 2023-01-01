Mango smoothies in The Loop

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Bombay Eats - Loop

122 N Wells Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Lassi Smoothie$4.99
Mangos blended with yogurt & milk
More about Bombay Eats - Loop
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 04 - Stan's Donuts 181

181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (398 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Smoothie 20oz$6.05
Mango Smoothie 16oz$5.55
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 04 - Stan's Donuts 181
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Orange Smoothie$6.50
made with low-fat Greek yogurt
More about Eggy's Diner
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bombay Eats - Broadway St

3149 1/2 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1458 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Lassi Smoothie$4.99
Mangos blended with yogurt & milk
More about Bombay Eats - Broadway St

