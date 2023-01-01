Muffins in The Loop
The Loop restaurants that serve muffins
Drunken Bean
400 East South Water St., Chicago
|Pumpkin Cranberry Muffin
|$5.50
|Vegan Blueberry Muffin
|$5.95
|Pumpkin Cranberry Muffin
|$4.95
Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Muffin
|$3.49
Intelligentsia Coffee - Millennium Park
53 East Randolph Street, Chicago
|Aya Blueberry Muffin
|$5.00
Ingredients: AP flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, butter, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, sour cream, vanilla, milk, blueberry
|Aya Carrot Muffin
|$5.00
Intelligentsia Coffee - Monadnock
53 West Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Aya Pumpkin Chocolate ChipMuffin
|$5.00
Ingredients:Sugar, soybean oil, vanilla extract, eggs, AP flour,
cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, baking powder, baking soda,
carrot, golden raisin, oats
Goddess and the Baker - 225 N Lasalle
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Fall Spice Rise & Shine Muffin (V, GF)
|$3.99
|Vegan Banana Muffin
|$3.75
|Almond Mocha Chip Muffin (GF)
|$3.99
Gluten Free
Goddess and the Baker- 181 W Madison
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Vegan Banana Muffin
|$3.75
|Banana Pecan Muffin (V)
|$3.99
|Fall Spice Rise & Shine Muffin (V, GF)
|$3.99