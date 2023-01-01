Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in The Loop

The Loop restaurants
The Loop restaurants that serve muffins

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

Pumpkin Cranberry Muffin$5.50
Vegan Blueberry Muffin$5.95
Pumpkin Cranberry Muffin$4.95
Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

Muffin$3.49
Intelligentsia Coffee - Millennium Park

53 East Randolph Street, Chicago

Aya Blueberry Muffin$5.00
Ingredients: AP flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, butter, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, sour cream, vanilla, milk, blueberry
Aya Carrot Muffin$5.00
Intelligentsia Coffee - Monadnock

53 West Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 4 (1272 reviews)
Aya Pumpkin Chocolate ChipMuffin$5.00
Ingredients:Sugar, soybean oil, vanilla extract, eggs, AP flour,
cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, baking powder, baking soda,
carrot, golden raisin, oats
Goddess and the Baker - 225 N Lasalle

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

Fall Spice Rise & Shine Muffin (V, GF)$3.99
Vegan Banana Muffin$3.75
Almond Mocha Chip Muffin (GF)$3.99
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker- 181 W Madison

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
Vegan Banana Muffin$3.75
Banana Pecan Muffin (V)$3.99
Fall Spice Rise & Shine Muffin (V, GF)$3.99
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker - 33 S. Wabash

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
Vegan Banana Muffin$3.75
Banana Pecan Muffin (V)$3.99
Fall Spice Rise & Shine Muffin (V, GF)$3.99
