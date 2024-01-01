Paninis in The Loop
The Loop restaurants that serve paninis
Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Spicy Calabrian Chicken Panini
|$11.29
antibiotic free blackened chicken breast, provolone cheese, spicy calabrian chilis, arugula & spinach, with creamy arugula pesto sauce on tomato ciabatta
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 04 - Stan's Donuts 181
181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Ham & Cheese Panini
|$6.95
Stan's Italian sourdough bread toasted with ham and white/yellow American cheese.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eggy's Diner
333 E Benton Place, Chicago
|Eggy's Panini
|$16.95
Turkey breast, ham, bacon, swiss, Eggy's sauce & tomato, grilled on panini bread
|Veggie Panini
|$14.95
Mozarella, roasted red pepper, zucchini, red onion, spinach & avocado, grilled on panini bread
|Florentine Panini
|$15.95
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomato, swiss and deli mustard, grilled on panini bread