Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in The Loop

Go
The Loop restaurants
Toast

The Loop restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Calabrian Chicken Panini$11.29
antibiotic free blackened chicken breast, provolone cheese, spicy calabrian chilis, arugula & spinach, with creamy arugula pesto sauce on tomato ciabatta
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 04 - Stan's Donuts 181

181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (398 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham & Cheese Panini$6.95
Stan's Italian sourdough bread toasted with ham and white/yellow American cheese.
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 04 - Stan's Donuts 181
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggy's Panini$16.95
Turkey breast, ham, bacon, swiss, Eggy's sauce & tomato, grilled on panini bread
Veggie Panini$14.95
Mozarella, roasted red pepper, zucchini, red onion, spinach & avocado, grilled on panini bread
Florentine Panini$15.95
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomato, swiss and deli mustard, grilled on panini bread
More about Eggy's Diner
Item pic

 

Sopraffina - The Franklin Center

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Calabrian Chicken Panini$11.29
antibiotic free blackened chicken breast, provolone cheese, spicy calabrian chilis, arugula & spinach, with creamy arugula pesto sauce on tomato ciabatta
More about Sopraffina - The Franklin Center

Browse other tasty dishes in The Loop

Tortas

Tarts

Lox

Veggie Salad

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Calamari

Corned Beef Sandwiches

Italian Salad

Map

More near The Loop to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Fulton Market

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (397 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (575 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston