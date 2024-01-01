Pies in The Loop
The Loop restaurants that serve pies
More about Drunken Bean
Drunken Bean
400 East South Water St., Chicago
|Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
|$4.00
|Whoopie Pie
|$4.00
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Shepherd's Pie
|$21.00
Ground beef, vegetable stew, mashed potatoes
More about One North Kitchen and Bar
One North Kitchen and Bar
1 N WACKER DR, Chicago
|Chicken Kiev
|$25.95
lemon rice, tarragon butter, broccoli
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$24.00
chicken thigh, carrots, celery, pearl onions, mushrooms, herbs, puff pastry
More about Goddess and the Baker - 225 N Lasalle
Goddess and the Baker - 225 N Lasalle
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Chocolate Nutella Whoopee Pie
|$3.99
two fluffy chocolate cakes with Nutella buttercream filling
|Red Velvet Whoopie Pie
|$2.99
Limited time for Valentines Day!
|Apple Pie
|$18.00
More about Goddess and the Baker- 181 W Madison
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker- 181 W Madison
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Traditional Apple Pie
|$29.00
|Chocolate Nutella Whoopee Pie
|$3.99
two fluffy chocolate cakes with Nutella buttercream filling
|Red Velvet Whoopie Pie
|$2.99
Limited time for Valentines Day!
More about Goddess and the Baker - 33 S. Wabash
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker - 33 S. Wabash
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Chocolate Nutella Whoopee Pie
|$3.99
two fluffy chocolate cakes with Nutella buttercream filling
|Red Velvet Whoopie Pie
|$2.99
Limited time for Valentines Day!
|Oreo Mint Whoopie Pie
|$3.99