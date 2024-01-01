Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in The Loop

Go
The Loop restaurants
Toast

The Loop restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie$4.00
Whoopie Pie$4.00
More about Drunken Bean
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shepherd's Pie$21.00
Ground beef, vegetable stew, mashed potatoes
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

One North Kitchen and Bar

1 N WACKER DR, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Kiev$25.95
lemon rice, tarragon butter, broccoli
Chicken Pot Pie$24.00
chicken thigh, carrots, celery, pearl onions, mushrooms, herbs, puff pastry
More about One North Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker - 225 N Lasalle

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Nutella Whoopee Pie$3.99
two fluffy chocolate cakes with Nutella buttercream filling
Red Velvet Whoopie Pie$2.99
Limited time for Valentines Day!
Apple Pie$18.00
More about Goddess and the Baker - 225 N Lasalle
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker- 181 W Madison

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Traditional Apple Pie$29.00
Chocolate Nutella Whoopee Pie$3.99
two fluffy chocolate cakes with Nutella buttercream filling
Red Velvet Whoopie Pie$2.99
Limited time for Valentines Day!
More about Goddess and the Baker- 181 W Madison
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker - 33 S. Wabash

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Nutella Whoopee Pie$3.99
two fluffy chocolate cakes with Nutella buttercream filling
Red Velvet Whoopie Pie$2.99
Limited time for Valentines Day!
Oreo Mint Whoopie Pie$3.99
More about Goddess and the Baker - 33 S. Wabash

