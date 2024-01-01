Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in The Loop

The Loop restaurants
The Loop restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

The Berghoff Restaurant

17 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bavarian Pretzel$12.25
Served with beer cheddar cheese dipping sauce and
sweet mustard
More about The Berghoff Restaurant
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 04 - Stan's Donuts 181

181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (398 reviews)
Delivery
Bagel Stanwich Plant Based Sausage, Egg, & Cheese$6.55
Cage Free Egg
Pretzel Bagel$2.55
Stan's signature pretzel bagel
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 04 - Stan's Donuts 181
0dedee04-8ea6-4e97-9c57-98673d03dfb8 image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Giant Soft German Pretzel$15.00
Beer cheese, grain mustard, German mustard
Pretzel Sticks$13.00
Stone ground mustard, beer cheese
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

