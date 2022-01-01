Salmon in The Loop

Go
The Loop restaurants
Toast

The Loop restaurants that serve salmon

The Dearborn image

 

The Dearborn

145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Gravlax$18.00
More about The Dearborn
Item pic

 

Avli on The Park

180 N Field Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$29.00
poached Scottish Salmon, quinoa, white wine, zucchini, carrots, red pepper, onions, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, orange sauce, evoo GF
More about Avli on The Park
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad image

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Family Style Salmon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Prime & Provisions

222 N LaSalle St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Family Style Salmon$65.00
Our Family Meal Packages include Bread, Choice of Salad, Choice of Entree, Choice of 2 Side Dishes & Choice of Dessert.
More about Prime & Provisions
Main pic

 

One North Kitchen and Bar

1 N WACKER DR, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Nicoise$19.00
grilled salmon, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, marble potatoes, green beans, hard boiled eggs, kalamata olives, capers, red wine vinaigrette
More about One North Kitchen and Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in The Loop

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Quesadillas

Burritos

Greek Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near The Loop to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston