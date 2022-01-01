Salmon in The Loop
The Loop restaurants that serve salmon
Avli on The Park
180 N Field Blvd, Chicago
|Salmon
|$29.00
poached Scottish Salmon, quinoa, white wine, zucchini, carrots, red pepper, onions, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, orange sauce, evoo GF
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
Prime & Provisions
222 N LaSalle St, Chicago
|Family Style Salmon
|$65.00
Our Family Meal Packages include Bread, Choice of Salad, Choice of Entree, Choice of 2 Side Dishes & Choice of Dessert.