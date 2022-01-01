Tomato soup in The Loop

Go
The Loop restaurants
Toast

The Loop restaurants that serve tomato soup

Danke - Revival image

 

Danke - Revival

125 South Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Tomato Soup$5.00
made in house; garnished with shallot jam, toasted buckwheat, herbs de Provence
More about Danke - Revival

Browse other tasty dishes in The Loop

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Pizza

Quesadillas

Chicken Wraps

Salad Bowl

Chicken Salad

Rice Bowls

Map

More near The Loop to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston