Ukrainian Village restaurants you'll love

75% old vine Garnacha and 25% old vine Tempranillo. Vines are an average of 25-years-old; each variety is vinified on its own. Maceration for 10 days in stainless steel tanks; after 15 days of malolactic fermentation the wine is blended. Aged three months in a mix of used and new American oak casks. The final wine is bottle-aged for a minimum of three months.

