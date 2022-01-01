Ukrainian Village restaurants you'll love

Ukrainian Village restaurants
Toast

Ukrainian Village's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Food Trucks
Must-try Ukrainian Village restaurants

PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA image

 

PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA

1039 North Western Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
WEEKLY SPECIAL$32.00
COLLAB WITH THALIA HALL BENEFITTING GIRLS ROCK! CHICAGO
PICKLED PINEAPPLE, PICKLED PEPPERS, FERMENTED GARLIC HONEY, RED SAUCE, MOZZ
THE OTHER SALAD$10.00
KALE, GRAPES, WHITE BALSAMIC, AND CHÈVRE
SAUSAGE$32.00
SAUSAGE, GIARDINIERA, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, RED SAUCE
More about PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

1609 W. DIvision, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Avena Iced Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel over ice. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
Macchiato$4.50
Equal parts steamed milk and espresso.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Whadda Jerk image

 

Whadda Jerk

2015 w Division, Chicago

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jerk Chicken Tenders$13.95
Jerk Chimichanga$15.50
Jerk Nachos$13.00
More about Whadda Jerk
Tortello image

PASTA • SALADS

Tortello

1746 West Division, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Eggplant Salad$9.00
Fresh greens, roasted peppers and onions, ricotta salata, dressed with lemon juice and imported olive oil. Contains dairy and allium
Cacio e Pepe$19.00
Spaghetti alla chitarra bathed in imported aged pecorino and cracked black pepper for this Roman specialty.
Contains gluten, dairy.
Fennel, Celery & Orange Salad$8.00
Shaved fennel and celery salad with orange, imported olive oil, parsley soffritto, salt, and pepper.
More about Tortello
Tuman's Tap & Grill image

GRILL

Tuman's Tap & Grill

2159 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$13.00
Served with tomato bisque
Amish Chicken Tenders$12.00
Served with herbed cream sauce
Red Blend, Tinto, Don Ramon, Bodegas Aragonesas, 2018, Campode Borja D.O., Fuendejalón, Spain$12.00
75% old vine Garnacha and 25% old vine Tempranillo. Vines are an average of 25-years-old; each variety is vinified on its own. Maceration for 10 days in stainless steel tanks; after 15 days of malolactic fermentation the wine is blended. Aged three months in a mix of used and new American oak casks. The final wine is bottle-aged for a minimum of three months.
More about Tuman's Tap & Grill

