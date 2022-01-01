Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Ukrainian Village
/
Chicago
/
Ukrainian Village
/
Cake
Ukrainian Village restaurants that serve cake
Intelligentsia Coffee
1609 West Division Street, Chicago
No reviews yet
Aya Samoa Cake
$5.00
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Whadda Jerk
2015 w Division, Chicago
Avg 4
(38 reviews)
Red Velvet Cake
$6.99
More about Whadda Jerk
Browse other tasty dishes in Ukrainian Village
Chicken Salad
More near Ukrainian Village to explore
The Loop
Avg 4.2
(82 restaurants)
West Town
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
DePaul
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Pilsen
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
West Rogers Park
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Ravenswood
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Andersonville
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(554 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(846 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(101 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston