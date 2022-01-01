University Village restaurants you'll love
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|**Egg White Delight
|$12.00
Egg whites cooked with garden fresh spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low-fat mozzarella cheese
|**Chorizo Skillet
|$12.00
Festive mix of chorizo, onion, tomato, black beans, queso fresco and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream. Sided with green salsa
|**Gyro Sandwich
|$10.00
Thin sliced gyro topped with tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce folded in warm pita bread
More about Joker's To Go
Joker's To Go
-131 N Clinton St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Hurricane
|$9.00
Classic New Orleans cocktail with JoKeR's twist! Light rum, dark rum, coconut rum, orange juice, pineapple juice and grenadine.
|Casa Humilde Alba
|$8.00
Copper Color, mild maltiness. Pleasantly toasty with a crisp finish.
|Penrose Goofy Boots
|$8.00
A circus full of intense hop flavors fill this next act in our Midwest IPA series. Notes of candied lime, ripe peach, and dried mango swing from your palate, landing on a pillowy wheat finish.
More about Phlavz Express- 87th
Phlavz Express- 87th
2014 E 87th Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Jerk Chicken Tips w Friez
|$16.50
(Topped with Cilantro)
|Jerk Chicken Tacoz
|$12.50
(3 tacos served with Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce
|Salmon Rolls
|$15.00
(Contains Spinach and Dairy)
More about Phlavz - Maxwell
TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Phlavz - Maxwell
717 W Maxwell st, Chicago
|Popular items
|Jerk Chicken Tacoz
|$12.50
(3 tacos served with Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce
|Salmon Rolls
|$15.00
(Contains Spinach and Dairy)
|Jerk Chicken Rolls
|$10.00
(Contains Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro
More about County BBQ
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
County BBQ
1352 W Taylor St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Texas Brisket
|$13.95
half pound
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.95
Coleslaw & Pickles
|Meat Sampler
|$26.95
Your choice of 4 meats. About 1 total pound of meat.
More about Hawkeye's Bar & Grill
Hawkeye's Bar & Grill
1458 w Taylor street, Chicago
|Popular items
|HAWKEYE'S WINGS
|$16.50
Choice of Mild/Hot/Atomic Buffalo, BBQ, or Sweet Heat Chili Sauce Blue Cheese or Ranch, Celery & Carrots
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$12.50
Plain or Tossed in Wing Sauce With Fries 0r Tots +3
|QUESADILLAS
|$11.00
Mozzarella, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Salsa Add Guac +3 Add Chicken +6 Add Steak +9