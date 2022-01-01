University Village restaurants you'll love

University Village restaurants
Toast

University Village's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Soul Food
Must-try University Village restaurants

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
**Egg White Delight$12.00
Egg whites cooked with garden fresh spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low-fat mozzarella cheese
**Chorizo Skillet$12.00
Festive mix of chorizo, onion, tomato, black beans, queso fresco and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream. Sided with green salsa
**Gyro Sandwich$10.00
Thin sliced gyro topped with tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce folded in warm pita bread
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Joker's To Go image

 

Joker's To Go

-131 N Clinton St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hurricane$9.00
Classic New Orleans cocktail with JoKeR's twist! Light rum, dark rum, coconut rum, orange juice, pineapple juice and grenadine.
Casa Humilde Alba$8.00
Copper Color, mild maltiness. Pleasantly toasty with a crisp finish.
Penrose Goofy Boots$8.00
A circus full of intense hop flavors fill this next act in our Midwest IPA series. Notes of candied lime, ripe peach, and dried mango swing from your palate, landing on a pillowy wheat finish.
More about Joker's To Go
Phlavz Express- 87th image

 

Phlavz Express- 87th

2014 E 87th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jerk Chicken Tips w Friez$16.50
(Topped with Cilantro)
Jerk Chicken Tacoz$12.50
(3 tacos served with Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce
Salmon Rolls$15.00
(Contains Spinach and Dairy)
More about Phlavz Express- 87th
Phlavz - Maxwell image

TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Phlavz - Maxwell

717 W Maxwell st, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jerk Chicken Tacoz$12.50
(3 tacos served with Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce
Salmon Rolls$15.00
(Contains Spinach and Dairy)
Jerk Chicken Rolls$10.00
(Contains Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro
More about Phlavz - Maxwell
County BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

County BBQ

1352 W Taylor St, Chicago

Avg 4 (923 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Texas Brisket$13.95
half pound
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.95
Coleslaw & Pickles
Meat Sampler$26.95
Your choice of 4 meats. About 1 total pound of meat.
More about County BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Hawkeye's Bar & Grill

1458 w Taylor street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HAWKEYE'S WINGS$16.50
Choice of Mild/Hot/Atomic Buffalo, BBQ, or Sweet Heat Chili Sauce Blue Cheese or Ranch, Celery & Carrots
CHICKEN TENDERS$12.50
Plain or Tossed in Wing Sauce With Fries 0r Tots +3
QUESADILLAS$11.00
Mozzarella, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Salsa Add Guac +3 Add Chicken +6 Add Steak +9
More about Hawkeye's Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Phlavz Food Truck

717 W Maxwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
Takeout
More about Phlavz Food Truck

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in University Village

Salmon

Salmon Rolls

Jerk Chicken

Fried Chicken Wings

Chicken Rolls

