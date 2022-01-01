University Village salad spots you'll love

Go
University Village restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in University Village

Phlavz Express- 87th image

 

Phlavz Express- 87th

2014 E 87th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jerk Chicken Tips w Friez$16.50
(Topped with Cilantro)
Jerk Chicken Tacoz$12.50
(3 tacos served with Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce
Salmon Rolls$15.00
(Contains Spinach and Dairy)
More about Phlavz Express- 87th
Phlavz - Maxwell image

TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Phlavz - Maxwell

717 W Maxwell st, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jerk Chicken Tacoz$12.50
(3 tacos served with Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce
Salmon Rolls$15.00
(Contains Spinach and Dairy)
Jerk Chicken Rolls$10.00
(Contains Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro
More about Phlavz - Maxwell
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Phlavz Food Truck

717 W Maxwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
Takeout
More about Phlavz Food Truck

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in University Village

Salmon

Salmon Rolls

Jerk Chicken

Fried Chicken Wings

Chicken Rolls

Map

More near University Village to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Humboldt Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ravenswood

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Jefferson Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Old Town

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston