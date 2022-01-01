Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in University Village

University Village restaurants
University Village restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Avocado Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Grilled chicken breast on a warm brioche bun. Topped with avocado, hardwood
smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese and sriracha mayo
**Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Tender hand breaded chicken breast layered with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles. Served on a warm brioche bun
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
County BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

County BBQ

1352 W Taylor St, Chicago

Avg 4 (923 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Cheddar cheese
More about County BBQ

