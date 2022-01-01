Chicken sandwiches in University Village
University Village restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|**Avocado Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Grilled chicken breast on a warm brioche bun. Topped with avocado, hardwood
smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese and sriracha mayo
|**Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Tender hand breaded chicken breast layered with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles. Served on a warm brioche bun