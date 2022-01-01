French toast in University Village

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Taylor Street

1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Tres Leches French Toast$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our tres leches custard. Topped with bananas, strawberry, blueberry, vanilla cream sauce and whipped cream
**Banana Berry Crunch French Toast$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our crunch batter. Layered with banana cream filling and topped with a mixed berry sauce
**French Toast$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
Phlavz - Maxwell image

TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Phlavz - Maxwell

717 W Maxwell st, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast Flight$15.00
County BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

County BBQ

1352 W Taylor St, Chicago

Avg 4 (923 reviews)
Takeout
Side french toast$6.00
