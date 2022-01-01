French toast in University Village
University Village restaurants that serve french toast
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Taylor Street
1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|**Tres Leches French Toast
|$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our tres leches custard. Topped with bananas, strawberry, blueberry, vanilla cream sauce and whipped cream
|**Banana Berry Crunch French Toast
|$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our crunch batter. Layered with banana cream filling and topped with a mixed berry sauce
|**French Toast
|$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Phlavz - Maxwell
717 W Maxwell st, Chicago
|French Toast Flight
|$15.00