Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
University Village
/
Chicago
/
University Village
/
Pies
University Village restaurants that serve pies
Phlavz Express- 87th - Phlavz Express- 87th
2014 E 87th Street, Chicago
No reviews yet
Apple Pie Rolls
$12.50
More about Phlavz Express- 87th - Phlavz Express- 87th
TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Phlavz - Maxwell
717 W Maxwell st, Chicago
Avg 4.4
(720 reviews)
Apple Pie Rollz
$12.50
More about Phlavz - Maxwell
Browse other tasty dishes in University Village
Salmon
Cobbler
Banana Pudding
Chicken Rolls
Oreo Cheesecake
Lobster Salad
Caesar Salad
Cheesecake
More near University Village to explore
Lakeview
Avg 4.4
(82 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
West Town
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Wicker Park
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Old Town
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Humboldt Park
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Jefferson Park
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Ravenswood
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(293 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(554 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(206 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(827 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(703 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston