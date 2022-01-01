Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheese fries in
Uptown
/
Chicago
/
Uptown
/
Cheese Fries
Uptown restaurants that serve cheese fries
The Bar on Buena
910 West Buena Ave, Chicago
Avg 4
(572 reviews)
BACON CHEESE FRIES
$10.00
Regular or Sweet Potato Fries, spicy cheese sauce, chopped bacon, diced serrano peppers
More about The Bar on Buena
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Gigio's Pizzeria
4643 n. Broadway, Chicago
Avg 4.3
(1974 reviews)
Cheese Fries
$4.20
More about Gigio's Pizzeria
