Chips and salsa in Uptown

Uptown restaurants
Uptown restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Chips n' Salsa image

 

Fiesta Mexicana

4806 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Chips n' Salsa$3.50
Crispy tortilla chips with 8oz of our home made red Fiesta salsa (with a little kick)
More about Fiesta Mexicana
The Bar on Buena image

 

The Bar on Buena

910 West Buena Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHIPS & SALSA$6.00
House-made tortilla chips and salsa.
More about The Bar on Buena

