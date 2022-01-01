Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Uptown
/
Chicago
/
Uptown
/
Chips And Salsa
Uptown restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Fiesta Mexicana
4806 N Broadway St, Chicago
Avg 4.1
(786 reviews)
Chips n' Salsa
$3.50
Crispy tortilla chips with 8oz of our home made red Fiesta salsa (with a little kick)
More about Fiesta Mexicana
The Bar on Buena
910 West Buena Ave, Chicago
Avg 4
(572 reviews)
CHIPS & SALSA
$6.00
House-made tortilla chips and salsa.
More about The Bar on Buena
