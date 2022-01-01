Tacos in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve tacos
The Bar on Buena
910 West Buena Ave, Chicago
|TRIO OF TACOS
Click for available options. A matching set of 3 tacos topped with diced red onion, sour cream, cojita cheese, and cilantro. Side of jalapeno rice & beans and house-made salsa. Al pastor does contain flour that cannot be removed.
Fiesta Mexicana
4806 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Steak Tacos (2)
|$8.50
Two chopped Skirt Steak Tacos; topped with onions and cilantro.
|Chicken Tacos (2)
|$5.00
Two marinated Pulled Chicken Tacos; topped with lettuce and pico de gallo salsa
|Carnitas Tacos (2)
|$7.50
Two shredded Pork Tacos in tomatillo salsa; topped with onions and cilantro