Tacos in Uptown

The Bar on Buena image

 

The Bar on Buena

910 West Buena Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TRIO OF TACOS
Click for available options. A matching set of 3 tacos topped with diced red onion, sour cream, cojita cheese, and cilantro. Side of jalapeno rice & beans and house-made salsa. Al pastor does contain flour that cannot be removed.
More about The Bar on Buena
Steak Tacos (2) image

 

Fiesta Mexicana

4806 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Tacos (2)$8.50
Two chopped Skirt Steak Tacos; topped with onions and cilantro.
Chicken Tacos (2)$5.00
Two marinated Pulled Chicken Tacos; topped with lettuce and pico de gallo salsa
Carnitas Tacos (2)$7.50
Two shredded Pork Tacos in tomatillo salsa; topped with onions and cilantro
More about Fiesta Mexicana
