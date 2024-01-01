Burritos in West Lawn
Zacatacos I
5925 South Pulaski Road, Chicago
|Asada Burrito
|$9.60
A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream
|Burrito Pastor Dinner
|$10.35
A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream and served with rice & refried beans
|Burrito Pollo Dinner
|$10.35
A thirteen-inch tortilla burrito filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream and served with rice & refried beans