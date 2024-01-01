Chilaquiles in West Lawn
Zacatacos I
5925 South Pulaski Road, Chicago
|Chilaquiles Con Asada
|$10.95
Chilaquiles with salsa of your choice topped with queso fresco, cilantro, red onions and 2 eggs to taste. Served with refried beans & potato with chorizo
|Chilaquiles Con Pollo
|$10.95
Chilaquiles with salsa of your choice topped with queso fresco, cilantro, red onions and 2 eggs to taste. Served with refried beans & potato with chorizo