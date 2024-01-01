Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chile relleno in
West Lawn
/
Chicago
/
West Lawn
/
Chile Relleno
West Lawn restaurants that serve chile relleno
Zacatacos I
5925 South Pulaski Road, Chicago
No reviews yet
Taco Chile relleno
$4.40
Roasted stuffed pepper with cheese, covered on an fried egg batter & topped with onions & cilantro
More about Zacatacos I
Zacatacos II
3949 West 71st st, Chicago
No reviews yet
Taco Chile Relleno
$4.40
More about Zacatacos II
