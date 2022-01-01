West Loop restaurants you'll love
West Loop's top cuisines
Must-try West Loop restaurants
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chile Con Queso
|$8.00
Hot melted jalapeno cheese dip served with corn tortilla chips
|Guacamole
|$11.00
Avocados diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice. Served with home made red and blue crispy corn tortilla chips
|Fajita Burrito
|$16.00
Your choice of meat or veggies stuffed and rolled in a grande tortilla with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, beans, cheese, lettuce, and sour cream. Topped with salsa roja and chili queso sauce. Served with choice of two sides
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Trivoli Tavern
114 N Green St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Sizzling Shrimp Scampi
|$23.95
Garlic bread, chilies & parsley.
|Steamed Broccoli
|$12.95
Beurre monté and fresh lemon. (gluten free)
|Creamed Sweet Corn
|$10.95
(gluten free)
PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS
Macello Cucina di Puglia
1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Della Casa
|$8.00
Crispy Romaine Hearts With Extra Virgin, Olive Oil & Lemon, Shaved Pecorino Cheese
|PIZZA MACELLO
|$18.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Cerignola
Olives, Barese Sausage & Burrata
|Pollo E Patate al Forno
|$24.00
Roasted Chicken in our Wood-Burning
Oven Marinated in Italian Herbs finished
with White Wine Sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Firenze - Italian Street Food
131 N Clinton St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Nutella Bites
|$2.99
Our Homemade Schiacciata Bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with Powdered Sugar
|Prosciutto Mozzarella
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Mushroom Truffle Cream Sauce, Arugula, Olive Oil, and Balsamic Glaze on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread.
|Tuscan Turkey
Turkey, Pecorino Cheese, Basil Pesto, Roma Tomato, Arugula, Olive Oil, Cracked Black Pepper on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Green Street Local
130 S Green St, Chicago
|Popular items
|BIKRAM QUINOA BOWL
|$17.00
Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Plum Tomato, Pomegranate,
Cilantro, Cucumber Avocado, E.V.O.O. & Lemon Zest. Add Grilled Chicken 4,
Blackened Shrimp 9, Salmon 9 or Steak 9*
|GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB
|$19.00
Triple Decker layered with Marinated Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Fried Egg, House Cured Bacon, Lettuce & Roma Tomatoes, on Whole Grain Toast with Garlic Aioli
|RED SALAD
|$15.00
Sliced Beets, Cherry Tomatoes, Walnuts & Pomegranates over Mixed Greens. Topped with Goat Cheese, Simply Dressed. Add Grilled: Chicken 4, Blackened Shrimp 9, Salmon 9 or Steak 9*
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|Popular items
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Burrito
|$11.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
|"Pollo" Chicken Taco
|$3.85
Juicy Shredded Chicken Slow Cooked for Hours served on Flour or Corn Tortilla (Onions and Cilantro)/ (Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese) or Try “LuLu Style” with Fresh Pico de Gallo!
|Green Chicken Tamale
|$3.50
Traditional Homemade Tamale filled with Chicken in a Spicy Green Jalapeno Salsa
avec
615 W. Randolph St., Chicago
|Popular items
|chickpea hummus
|$8.00
chickpea hummus with extra virgin olive oil, sumac
|wild prawns
|$24.00
wood oven paella with, chicken thighs, morcilla sausage, shrimp, and almond aioli
|"deluxe" focaccia w/ taleggio cheese
|$20.00
“deluxe” focaccia with taleggio cheese,
fresh ricotta, truffle oil, and herbs
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
306 S Halsted St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Mango Yogurt Mousse 10"
|$53.00
Greek yogurt, mango puree, vanilla cake
|Mango Yogurt Mousse 6"
|$30.00
Greek yogurt, mango puree, vanilla cake
|Mango Yogurt Mousse 8"
|$37.50
Greek yogurt, mango puree, vanilla cake
SOUPS • RIBS • BBQ • SUSHI • RAMEN
High Five Ramen
112 N. Green Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Maitake Bowl
|$15.95
Mushroom miso broth served with maitake mushrooms, ramen noodles, seasoned egg, locally grown bean sprouts, fresh scallions, black garlic, and toasted sesame. (dairy free, contains peanut oil)
|Maki Special
|$29.95
Include choice of 3 maki rolls, tamagoyaki and house soy sauce. (gluten free, contains soy)
*available Wednesday-Sunday, 4pm-9pm*
|Tonkotsu Bowl
|$15.95
Rich, creamy tonkotsu miso broth served with sliced pork belly, alkaline noodles, seasoned egg, black garlic oil,
locally grown bean sprouts, and fresh scallions. (dairy free, contains peanut oil)
PIZZA
Coalfire
1321 W. Grand Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Honey & Salami Pizza
|$21.00
Berkshire Sopressata, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Calabrian Chili, Farm Honey
|Pistachio Pesto Pizza
|$22.00
Pistachio Pesto, Stracciatella, Mozzarella, Berkshire Pork Sausage, Farm Honey
|Pepperoni & Whipped Ricotta Pizza
|$22.00
Ezzo Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Sauce, Whipped Ricotta, Chop Basil, Garlic
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters
131 N. Clinton Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Brown Rice (gf)
Brown rice with choice of proteins served with carrots, pickled daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos (gluten free)
|Pho - Chicken
|$14.50
Chicken pho with rice noodles, chicken broth, poached chickens, dried garlic, scallions and side of bean sprout packets (lime, jalapenos, basil,bean sprouts)
|Vermicelli Salad Noodle (gf)
Brown rice with choice of proteins served with carrots, pickled daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos (gluten free)
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters
567 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Vegetarian Pho (gf, veg)
|$14.50
Vegetables broth with rice noodles, teriyaki tofu, carrots, scallions and side of bean sprout packets (lime, jalapenos, basil,bean sprouts)
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
Rice noodle, tamarind, garlic, chive, pickled radish, bean sprouts, egg, fish sauce, chili flakes, tofu (gluten free)
|Dumplings (5)
|$10.00
Steamed or Fried dumplings with chili bean soy dipping sauce. Choice of chicken or vegetarian BBQ jackfruit
Max and Issy's
1028 W. Diversey Parkway, Chicago
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$8.00
Spinach/Arugula mix with red onion, tomato, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano and red wine vinaigrette.
Add Roasted Chicken for $4
|Margherita Pizza
|$24.00
16" Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
|Sausage Pizza
|$22.00
16" Tomato Sauce, House Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Jaipur
738 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chana Pindi
|$17.00
Tender chick-peas, cooked and simmered in fresh tomato sauce and spices.
|White Rice
|$6.00
Basmati rice boiled to perfection.
|Cheese Garlic Naan
|$9.00
Unleavened bread stuffed with cheese and fresh chopped garlic.
SUSHI • OKONOMIAYAKI
Gaijin
950 W LAKE ST, Chicago
|Popular items
|Mushroom and Yuba HIROSHIMA
|$19.00
yakisoba, River Valley mushrooms, egg, yuba, shio-kombu
******NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*****
|Matcha Donut
|$5.00
Matcha powder, and citrus glazed rice flour donuts. Crispy outside, fluffy and chewy inside.
|Pandan Donut
|$5.00
Pandan: the leaf of a tropical plant paired with coconut, in a classic South Eastern Asia flavor combo. Glazed rice flour donut. Crispy outside, fluffy and chewy inside.
Umami Burger
945 W. Randolph St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Impossible Classic Burger
|$10.50
4oz Impossible patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese
|The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice
|$7.00
Spicy Tuna Tartare, Grilled Sushi Rice topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
|Truffle Burger
|$10.50
4oz smash patty, truffle aioli, truffle fondue, truffle glaze
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Lena Brava
900-906 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Braised Short Rib
|$27.00
Overnight oven-roasted short rib served with sides of cauliflower mash, and Oaxacan pasilla salsa
|Cochinita Pibil Empanadas
|$14.00
Habanero crema, pickled red onions (2 per order)
|Plantains
|$12.00
Ripe plantains roasted in the wood-oven with butter, thick cream, homemade fresh cheese
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
District Brew Yards
417 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Potato Salad*
|$5.00
Mayonnaise based potato salad mixed with chow chow and served with crushed Hot Pepper Vinegar chips and chives on top.
|1\\2 Pound Pulled Pork *
|$14.00
1/2 pound of pulled pork served with pickles, onions, and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
|Smoked Wings*
|$15.00
One pound smoked chicken wings (~8 ct) tossed in house-made buffalo sauce or served dry. Choose buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese for a dipping sauce.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Publican Quality Meats
825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
|Popular items
|Parm 3.0
|$14.50
Fried Chicken Thigh, Marinara Sauce, Basil, Fresh Mozarella and Parmiggiano on a Sesame Roll
**contains gluten, dairy, egg, seeds, allium
|Publican Marinated Spatchcocked Chicken
|$25.00
Slagel Farms; Mexican Oregano, Espelette, Black Pepper, Salt, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Brown Sugar, Olive Oil
|Fries
|$5.00
Served with "Special Sauce"
Good Ambler
216 North Peoria Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cookie Platter
|$18.00
Chef's selection of alfajores, macaron, financier, and coconut almond florentine. Serves six
|Chef's Assorted Dozen Pastries
|$51.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Eleven | Eleven
1111 W Lake St., Chicago
|Popular items
|1111SIGNATUREBURGER
|$20.00
Aged Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Truff Aioli Crispy Kale , with Fries
Greek Islands Restaurant - Chicago
200 S Halsted Street, Chicago
SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES
Chicago Waffles
1104 W Madison St, Chicago
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
908 W Randolph St., Chicago
Maudes Liquor Bar Pop Up @ Trivoli Tavern
114 N. Green Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Roast Farm Chicken
|$26.95
Roasted garlic jus, parsley & red onion salad. Served with pommes frites.
|Cassoulet Dinner Special
|$79.95
A family-style dinner that includes délice de bourgogne, a shaved vegetable salad, cassoulet, & chocolate mousse. Serves 2 to 3.
|Classic Lyonnaise
|$16.95
Escarole, frisée, soft boiled egg, grilled pork belly & toasted brioche croutons.