West Loop restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try West Loop restaurants

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant image

 

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile Con Queso$8.00
Hot melted jalapeno cheese dip served with corn tortilla chips
Guacamole$11.00
Avocados diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice. Served with home made red and blue crispy corn tortilla chips
Fajita Burrito$16.00
Your choice of meat or veggies stuffed and rolled in a grande tortilla with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, beans, cheese, lettuce, and sour cream. Topped with salsa roja and chili queso sauce. Served with choice of two sides
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Trivoli Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Trivoli Tavern

114 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sizzling Shrimp Scampi$23.95
Garlic bread, chilies & parsley.
Steamed Broccoli$12.95
Beurre monté and fresh lemon. (gluten free)
Creamed Sweet Corn$10.95
(gluten free)
More about Trivoli Tavern
Macello Cucina di Puglia image

PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS

Macello Cucina di Puglia

1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (800 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Della Casa$8.00
Crispy Romaine Hearts With Extra Virgin, Olive Oil & Lemon, Shaved Pecorino Cheese
PIZZA MACELLO$18.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Cerignola
Olives, Barese Sausage & Burrata
Pollo E Patate al Forno$24.00
Roasted Chicken in our Wood-Burning
Oven Marinated in Italian Herbs finished
with White Wine Sauce
More about Macello Cucina di Puglia
Firenze - Italian Street Food image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Firenze - Italian Street Food

131 N Clinton St, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (132 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nutella Bites$2.99
Our Homemade Schiacciata Bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with Powdered Sugar
Prosciutto Mozzarella
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Mushroom Truffle Cream Sauce, Arugula, Olive Oil, and Balsamic Glaze on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread.
Tuscan Turkey
Turkey, Pecorino Cheese, Basil Pesto, Roma Tomato, Arugula, Olive Oil, Cracked Black Pepper on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread
More about Firenze - Italian Street Food
Green Street Local image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Street Local

130 S Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BIKRAM QUINOA BOWL$17.00
Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Plum Tomato, Pomegranate,
Cilantro, Cucumber Avocado, E.V.O.O. & Lemon Zest. Add Grilled Chicken 4,
Blackened Shrimp 9, Salmon 9 or Steak 9*
GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB$19.00
Triple Decker layered with Marinated Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Fried Egg, House Cured Bacon, Lettuce & Roma Tomatoes, on Whole Grain Toast with Garlic Aioli
RED SALAD$15.00
Sliced Beets, Cherry Tomatoes, Walnuts & Pomegranates over Mixed Greens. Topped with Goat Cheese, Simply Dressed. Add Grilled: Chicken 4, Blackened Shrimp 9, Salmon 9 or Steak 9*
More about Green Street Local
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú" image

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Burrito$11.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
"Pollo" Chicken Taco$3.85
Juicy Shredded Chicken Slow Cooked for Hours served on Flour or Corn Tortilla (Onions and Cilantro)/ (Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese) or Try “LuLu Style” with Fresh Pico de Gallo!
Green Chicken Tamale$3.50
Traditional Homemade Tamale filled with Chicken in a Spicy Green Jalapeno Salsa
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
avec image

 

avec

615 W. Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
chickpea hummus$8.00
chickpea hummus with extra virgin olive oil, sumac
wild prawns$24.00
wood oven paella with, chicken thighs, morcilla sausage, shrimp, and almond aioli
"deluxe" focaccia w/ taleggio cheese$20.00
“deluxe” focaccia with taleggio cheese,
fresh ricotta, truffle oil, and herbs
More about avec
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora image

 

Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora

306 S Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4 (922 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mango Yogurt Mousse 10"$53.00
Greek yogurt, mango puree, vanilla cake
Mango Yogurt Mousse 6"$30.00
Greek yogurt, mango puree, vanilla cake
Mango Yogurt Mousse 8"$37.50
Greek yogurt, mango puree, vanilla cake
More about Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
High Five Ramen image

SOUPS • RIBS • BBQ • SUSHI • RAMEN

High Five Ramen

112 N. Green Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1043 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maitake Bowl$15.95
Mushroom miso broth served with maitake mushrooms, ramen noodles, seasoned egg, locally grown bean sprouts, fresh scallions, black garlic, and toasted sesame. (dairy free, contains peanut oil)
Maki Special$29.95
Include choice of 3 maki rolls, tamagoyaki and house soy sauce. (gluten free, contains soy)
*available Wednesday-Sunday, 4pm-9pm*
Tonkotsu Bowl$15.95
Rich, creamy tonkotsu miso broth served with sliced pork belly, alkaline noodles, seasoned egg, black garlic oil,
locally grown bean sprouts, and fresh scallions. (dairy free, contains peanut oil)
More about High Five Ramen
Coalfire image

PIZZA

Coalfire

1321 W. Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1212 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Honey & Salami Pizza$21.00
Berkshire Sopressata, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Calabrian Chili, Farm Honey
Pistachio Pesto Pizza$22.00
Pistachio Pesto, Stracciatella, Mozzarella, Berkshire Pork Sausage, Farm Honey
Pepperoni & Whipped Ricotta Pizza$22.00
Ezzo Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Sauce, Whipped Ricotta, Chop Basil, Garlic
More about Coalfire
Saigon Sisters image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters

131 N. Clinton Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brown Rice (gf)
Brown rice with choice of proteins served with carrots, pickled daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos (gluten free)
Pho - Chicken$14.50
Chicken pho with rice noodles, chicken broth, poached chickens, dried garlic, scallions and side of bean sprout packets (lime, jalapenos, basil,bean sprouts)
Vermicelli Salad Noodle (gf)
Brown rice with choice of proteins served with carrots, pickled daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos (gluten free)
More about Saigon Sisters
Saigon Sisters image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters

567 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegetarian Pho (gf, veg)$14.50
Vegetables broth with rice noodles, teriyaki tofu, carrots, scallions and side of bean sprout packets (lime, jalapenos, basil,bean sprouts)
Pad Thai$14.00
Rice noodle, tamarind, garlic, chive, pickled radish, bean sprouts, egg, fish sauce, chili flakes, tofu (gluten free)
Dumplings (5)$10.00
Steamed or Fried dumplings with chili bean soy dipping sauce. Choice of chicken or vegetarian BBQ jackfruit
More about Saigon Sisters
Max and Issy's image

 

Max and Issy's

1028 W. Diversey Parkway, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$8.00
Spinach/Arugula mix with red onion, tomato, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano and red wine vinaigrette.
Add Roasted Chicken for $4
Margherita Pizza$24.00
16" Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Sausage Pizza$22.00
16" Tomato Sauce, House Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Max and Issy's
Jaipur image

 

Jaipur

738 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chana Pindi$17.00
Tender chick-peas, cooked and simmered in fresh tomato sauce and spices.
White Rice$6.00
Basmati rice boiled to perfection.
Cheese Garlic Naan$9.00
Unleavened bread stuffed with cheese and fresh chopped garlic.
More about Jaipur
Gaijin image

SUSHI • OKONOMIAYAKI

Gaijin

950 W LAKE ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3151 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom and Yuba HIROSHIMA$19.00
yakisoba, River Valley mushrooms, egg, yuba, shio-kombu
******NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*****
Matcha Donut$5.00
Matcha powder, and citrus glazed rice flour donuts. Crispy outside, fluffy and chewy inside.
Pandan Donut$5.00
Pandan: the leaf of a tropical plant paired with coconut, in a classic South Eastern Asia flavor combo. Glazed rice flour donut. Crispy outside, fluffy and chewy inside.
More about Gaijin
Umami Burger image

 

Umami Burger

945 W. Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Classic Burger$10.50
4oz Impossible patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice$7.00
Spicy Tuna Tartare, Grilled Sushi Rice topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
Truffle Burger$10.50
4oz smash patty, truffle aioli, truffle fondue, truffle glaze
More about Umami Burger
Lena Brava image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Lena Brava

900-906 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Braised Short Rib$27.00
Overnight oven-roasted short rib served with sides of cauliflower mash, and Oaxacan pasilla salsa
Cochinita Pibil Empanadas$14.00
Habanero crema, pickled red onions (2 per order)
Plantains$12.00
Ripe plantains roasted in the wood-oven with butter, thick cream, homemade fresh cheese
More about Lena Brava
District Brew Yards image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

District Brew Yards

417 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Potato Salad*$5.00
Mayonnaise based potato salad mixed with chow chow and served with crushed Hot Pepper Vinegar chips and chives on top.
1\\2 Pound Pulled Pork *$14.00
1/2 pound of pulled pork served with pickles, onions, and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
Smoked Wings*$15.00
One pound smoked chicken wings (~8 ct) tossed in house-made buffalo sauce or served dry. Choose buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese for a dipping sauce.
More about District Brew Yards
Publican Quality Meats image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Parm 3.0$14.50
Fried Chicken Thigh, Marinara Sauce, Basil, Fresh Mozarella and Parmiggiano on a Sesame Roll
**contains gluten, dairy, egg, seeds, allium
Publican Marinated Spatchcocked Chicken$25.00
Slagel Farms; Mexican Oregano, Espelette, Black Pepper, Salt, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Brown Sugar, Olive Oil
Fries$5.00
Served with "Special Sauce"
More about Publican Quality Meats
Good Ambler image

 

Good Ambler

216 North Peoria Street, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cookie Platter$18.00
Chef's selection of alfajores, macaron, financier, and coconut almond florentine. Serves six
Chef's Assorted Dozen Pastries$51.00
More about Good Ambler
Eleven | Eleven image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Eleven | Eleven

1111 W Lake St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1111SIGNATUREBURGER$20.00
Aged Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Truff Aioli Crispy Kale , with Fries
More about Eleven | Eleven
Greek Islands Restaurant - Chicago image

 

Greek Islands Restaurant - Chicago

200 S Halsted Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Greek Islands Restaurant - Chicago
Boqueria image

 

Boqueria

811 W. Fulton St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Boqueria
Chicago Waffles image

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES

Chicago Waffles

1104 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1873 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Chicago Waffles
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

908 W Randolph St., Chicago

Avg 4.9 (1387 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Do-Rite Donuts image

 

Do-Rite Donuts

181 N Morgan Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Do-Rite Donuts
Maudes Liquor Bar Pop Up @ Trivoli Tavern image

 

Maudes Liquor Bar Pop Up @ Trivoli Tavern

114 N. Green Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roast Farm Chicken$26.95
Roasted garlic jus, parsley & red onion salad. Served with pommes frites.
Cassoulet Dinner Special$79.95
A family-style dinner that includes délice de bourgogne, a shaved vegetable salad, cassoulet, & chocolate mousse. Serves 2 to 3.
Classic Lyonnaise$16.95
Escarole, frisée, soft boiled egg, grilled pork belly & toasted brioche croutons.
More about Maudes Liquor Bar Pop Up @ Trivoli Tavern

