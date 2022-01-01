West Loop bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in West Loop

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant image

 

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile Con Queso$8.00
Hot melted jalapeno cheese dip served with corn tortilla chips
Guacamole$11.00
Avocados diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice. Served with home made red and blue crispy corn tortilla chips
Fajita Burrito$16.00
Your choice of meat or veggies stuffed and rolled in a grande tortilla with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, beans, cheese, lettuce, and sour cream. Topped with salsa roja and chili queso sauce. Served with choice of two sides
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Green Street Local image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Street Local

130 S Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BIKRAM QUINOA BOWL$17.00
Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Plum Tomato, Pomegranate,
Cilantro, Cucumber Avocado, E.V.O.O. & Lemon Zest. Add Grilled Chicken 4,
Blackened Shrimp 9, Salmon 9 or Steak 9*
GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB$19.00
Triple Decker layered with Marinated Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Fried Egg, House Cured Bacon, Lettuce & Roma Tomatoes, on Whole Grain Toast with Garlic Aioli
RED SALAD$15.00
Sliced Beets, Cherry Tomatoes, Walnuts & Pomegranates over Mixed Greens. Topped with Goat Cheese, Simply Dressed. Add Grilled: Chicken 4, Blackened Shrimp 9, Salmon 9 or Steak 9*
More about Green Street Local
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú" image

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Burrito$11.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
"Pollo" Chicken Taco$3.85
Juicy Shredded Chicken Slow Cooked for Hours served on Flour or Corn Tortilla (Onions and Cilantro)/ (Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese) or Try “LuLu Style” with Fresh Pico de Gallo!
Green Chicken Tamale$3.50
Traditional Homemade Tamale filled with Chicken in a Spicy Green Jalapeno Salsa
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
High Five Ramen image

SOUPS • RIBS • BBQ • SUSHI • RAMEN

High Five Ramen

112 N. Green Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1043 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maitake Bowl$15.95
Mushroom miso broth served with maitake mushrooms, ramen noodles, seasoned egg, locally grown bean sprouts, fresh scallions, black garlic, and toasted sesame. (dairy free, contains peanut oil)
Maki Special$29.95
Include choice of 3 maki rolls, tamagoyaki and house soy sauce. (gluten free, contains soy)
*available Wednesday-Sunday, 4pm-9pm*
Tonkotsu Bowl$15.95
Rich, creamy tonkotsu miso broth served with sliced pork belly, alkaline noodles, seasoned egg, black garlic oil,
locally grown bean sprouts, and fresh scallions. (dairy free, contains peanut oil)
More about High Five Ramen
Max and Issy's image

 

Max and Issy's

1028 W. Diversey Parkway, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$8.00
Spinach/Arugula mix with red onion, tomato, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano and red wine vinaigrette.
Add Roasted Chicken for $4
Margherita Pizza$24.00
16" Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Sausage Pizza$22.00
16" Tomato Sauce, House Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Max and Issy's
Lena Brava image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Lena Brava

900-906 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Braised Short Rib$27.00
Overnight oven-roasted short rib served with sides of cauliflower mash, and Oaxacan pasilla salsa
Cochinita Pibil Empanadas$14.00
Habanero crema, pickled red onions (2 per order)
Plantains$12.00
Ripe plantains roasted in the wood-oven with butter, thick cream, homemade fresh cheese
More about Lena Brava
Eleven | Eleven image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Eleven | Eleven

1111 W Lake St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1111SIGNATUREBURGER$20.00
Aged Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Truff Aioli Crispy Kale , with Fries
More about Eleven | Eleven
Boqueria image

 

Boqueria

811 W. Fulton St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Boqueria
Maudes Liquor Bar Pop Up @ Trivoli Tavern image

 

Maudes Liquor Bar Pop Up @ Trivoli Tavern

114 N. Green Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roast Farm Chicken$26.95
Roasted garlic jus, parsley & red onion salad. Served with pommes frites.
Cassoulet Dinner Special$79.95
A family-style dinner that includes délice de bourgogne, a shaved vegetable salad, cassoulet, & chocolate mousse. Serves 2 to 3.
Classic Lyonnaise$16.95
Escarole, frisée, soft boiled egg, grilled pork belly & toasted brioche croutons.
More about Maudes Liquor Bar Pop Up @ Trivoli Tavern

