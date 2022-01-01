West Loop bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in West Loop
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chile Con Queso
|$8.00
Hot melted jalapeno cheese dip served with corn tortilla chips
|Guacamole
|$11.00
Avocados diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice. Served with home made red and blue crispy corn tortilla chips
|Fajita Burrito
|$16.00
Your choice of meat or veggies stuffed and rolled in a grande tortilla with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, beans, cheese, lettuce, and sour cream. Topped with salsa roja and chili queso sauce. Served with choice of two sides
More about Green Street Local
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Green Street Local
130 S Green St, Chicago
|Popular items
|BIKRAM QUINOA BOWL
|$17.00
Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Plum Tomato, Pomegranate,
Cilantro, Cucumber Avocado, E.V.O.O. & Lemon Zest. Add Grilled Chicken 4,
Blackened Shrimp 9, Salmon 9 or Steak 9*
|GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB
|$19.00
Triple Decker layered with Marinated Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Fried Egg, House Cured Bacon, Lettuce & Roma Tomatoes, on Whole Grain Toast with Garlic Aioli
|RED SALAD
|$15.00
Sliced Beets, Cherry Tomatoes, Walnuts & Pomegranates over Mixed Greens. Topped with Goat Cheese, Simply Dressed. Add Grilled: Chicken 4, Blackened Shrimp 9, Salmon 9 or Steak 9*
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|Popular items
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Burrito
|$11.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
|"Pollo" Chicken Taco
|$3.85
Juicy Shredded Chicken Slow Cooked for Hours served on Flour or Corn Tortilla (Onions and Cilantro)/ (Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese) or Try “LuLu Style” with Fresh Pico de Gallo!
|Green Chicken Tamale
|$3.50
Traditional Homemade Tamale filled with Chicken in a Spicy Green Jalapeno Salsa
More about High Five Ramen
SOUPS • RIBS • BBQ • SUSHI • RAMEN
High Five Ramen
112 N. Green Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Maitake Bowl
|$15.95
Mushroom miso broth served with maitake mushrooms, ramen noodles, seasoned egg, locally grown bean sprouts, fresh scallions, black garlic, and toasted sesame. (dairy free, contains peanut oil)
|Maki Special
|$29.95
Include choice of 3 maki rolls, tamagoyaki and house soy sauce. (gluten free, contains soy)
*available Wednesday-Sunday, 4pm-9pm*
|Tonkotsu Bowl
|$15.95
Rich, creamy tonkotsu miso broth served with sliced pork belly, alkaline noodles, seasoned egg, black garlic oil,
locally grown bean sprouts, and fresh scallions. (dairy free, contains peanut oil)
More about Max and Issy's
Max and Issy's
1028 W. Diversey Parkway, Chicago
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$8.00
Spinach/Arugula mix with red onion, tomato, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano and red wine vinaigrette.
Add Roasted Chicken for $4
|Margherita Pizza
|$24.00
16" Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
|Sausage Pizza
|$22.00
16" Tomato Sauce, House Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Lena Brava
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Lena Brava
900-906 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Braised Short Rib
|$27.00
Overnight oven-roasted short rib served with sides of cauliflower mash, and Oaxacan pasilla salsa
|Cochinita Pibil Empanadas
|$14.00
Habanero crema, pickled red onions (2 per order)
|Plantains
|$12.00
Ripe plantains roasted in the wood-oven with butter, thick cream, homemade fresh cheese
More about Eleven | Eleven
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Eleven | Eleven
1111 W Lake St., Chicago
|Popular items
|1111SIGNATUREBURGER
|$20.00
Aged Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Truff Aioli Crispy Kale , with Fries
More about Maudes Liquor Bar Pop Up @ Trivoli Tavern
Maudes Liquor Bar Pop Up @ Trivoli Tavern
114 N. Green Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Roast Farm Chicken
|$26.95
Roasted garlic jus, parsley & red onion salad. Served with pommes frites.
|Cassoulet Dinner Special
|$79.95
A family-style dinner that includes délice de bourgogne, a shaved vegetable salad, cassoulet, & chocolate mousse. Serves 2 to 3.
|Classic Lyonnaise
|$16.95
Escarole, frisée, soft boiled egg, grilled pork belly & toasted brioche croutons.